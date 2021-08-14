The Frenchman’s new all-time lap record means he’s the rider to beat ahead of Saturday’s action; rain effects play in the afternoon

A new all-time lap record in MotoGP™ FP1 at the Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich gives Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco top spot on Friday. The Frenchman’s 1:22.827 – faster than teammate Jorge Martin’s Styrian GP pole time from last weekend – is 0.798s quicker than second place Joan Mir’s (Team Suzuki Ecstar) FP1 time, with fellow Suzuki star Alex Rins completing the top three on Day 1.

Dry morning, mixed conditions in the afternoon