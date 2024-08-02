Multiple-title winners Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong, the losing finalist in Tokyo, clinched their first Olympic title today, winning the gold medal in the mixed doubles competition after overcoming Korean pair Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun 21-8, 21-11 in the finals at La Chapelle Arena.

The Chinese top pair and world No.1 added another prestigious title to their glorious career after winning a 39-minute encounter over Kim/Jeong, who gave Korea its first mixed doubles medal since Beijing 2008.

With Zheng/Huang’s victory, China have now won five gold medals in mixed doubles since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The Chinese duo were simply too good for the Korean pair, who failed to fend off their rivals’ continuous pressure and attacks and eventually succumbed in less than 40 minutes.

The victory completed and cemented Zheng/Huang’s standings as the one of the most successful mixed doubles pair, winning multiple titles from being three-time world champions, Asian champions to bagging 32 BWF world Tour titles. To make it even more memorable and sweeter victory, Huang Ya Qiong received a marriage proposal from boyfriend cum Chinese men’s doubles player Liu Yuchen after the victory ceremony at the arena.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino settled with yet another bronze medal (they also won the bronze in Tokyo Games) after defeating Korean third seeds Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung 21-13, 22-20 in 48 minutes.

China are already assured of another gold as the women’s doubles final will see Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan taking on compatriot Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning in an all-Chinese final after winning their respective semifinal encounters today.

Chen/Qing were dragged into a hotly-contested battle by Malaysian Olympic debutants Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan before winning 21-12, 18-21, 21-15 in the 74-minute marathon.

Liu/Tan then followed up with a victory over Japan’s Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida 21-16, 21-19 to ensure an all-Chinese final encounter, guaranteeing China a gold and silver medal finish.

China are also on track for another gold as they set sights on winning the men’s doubles title after top seed Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chan had secured their final spots, against Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang/Wang Chi Lin in the men’s doubles competition.

Despite being dragged into an intense battle by Malaysia’s fourth seed pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik in today’s semifinals, Liang/Wang eventually emerged victorious with a hard-fought 21-19, 15-21, 21-17 win to deny the Malaysian pair.

Reigning champion Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese-Taipei were also given a hard time in their three-game semifinal clash before winning over Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 18-21, 21-17, 21-10 to storm into their second consecutive Olympic finals.

Mixed Doubles Finals:

Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (CHN) bt Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun (KOR) 21-8, 21-11

Mixed doubles bronze medal match:

Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (JPN) bt Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung (KOR) 21-13, 22-20

Men’s Doubles Semifinals:

Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chan (CHN) bt Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) 21-19, 15-21, 21-17

Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin (TPE) bt Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN) 18-21, 21-17, 21-10

Women’s Doubles Semifinals:

Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN) bt Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS) 21-12, 18-21, 21-15

Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) bt Nami Matsuyama /Chiharu Shida (JPN) 21-16, 21-9

