In-form Lim Zhi Shin was just too good to deny when she reeled in her first Women’s Singles crown of the PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships 2025 at the Pahang Badminton Hall in Kuantan this morning.

Up against a more seasoned player in Siti Nurshuhaini Azman from Selangor, the 17-year-old did not shudder from the burden of expectation when she took the first set 21-19.

However, in the long drawn-out battle, second-seeded Siti Nushuhaini certainly did not make it easy with the 2024 Lithuanian International winner taking the second set 21-17.

But ranked 5th/8th Zhi Shin showed that she had the staying power to wrap up the win and the crown by taking the third set 21-19 in the duel that lasted 75 minutes.

In the meantime, there was no surprise in the final of the Men’s Singles when 5th/8th seeded Tan Kean Wei from Penang kept his eyes on the prize to beat the unheralded Roslie Razeeq Danial from BAM.

The 17-year-old Roslie, who was the Mixed Doubles champion (with Ong Xin Yee) PETRONAS National Under-18 last year, dropped the first set 18-21 before taking the second set 21-13.

But Kean Wei kept his composure intact in the 55-minute duel to take the third set 21-10 for the Men’s Singles title.

RESULTS – ALL FINALS

MIXED DOUBLES: Wee Yee Hern-Chan Wen Tse bt Loh Ziheng-Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan 21-11, 21-16

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Lim Zhi Shin bt Siti Nurshuhaini Siti 21-19, 17-21, 21-19

MEN’S SINGLES: Tan Kean Wei bt Roslie Razeeq Danial 21-18, 13-21, 21-10

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Carmen Ting-Ong Xin Yee bt Dania Sofea Zaidi-Low Zi Yu 21-19, 21-7

MEN’S DOUBLES: Faiq Muhammad-Lok Hong Quan bt Loh Ziheng-Tan Zhi Yang 18-21, 21-18, 21-19

