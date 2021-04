This year’s Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup (PTSR) – the premier women’s football event in Malaysia- will start with the zonal competition at the end of May 2021.

Following the online meeting that was conducted last week, PTSR at the zonal level will include five zones which are North, East, Central, Sabah and Sarawak.

The top eight teams from the five zones level will then take part in the national championship directly organized by the FA of Malaysia (FAM).

