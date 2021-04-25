Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries took the chequered flag first in an action-packed race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, leading home Nico Müller (DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT) and his Mercedes-EQ team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

De Vries, who started the rain-soaked race from second on the grid, followed António Félix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) for the majority of proceedings, before energy management once again became pivotal in the final minutes, leaving multiple cars unable to finish the race.

Müller started the race from 22nd and made two trips into the gravel while on his way to securing DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT’s first Formula E podium since Season 4 in Zurich.

After having his super pole time taken away after a tyre infringement, Vandoorne set about a phenomenal climb back up the field, taking third place and rounding out the podium places.

Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing), René Rast (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing), Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), Jake Dennis (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) and Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) completed the nine classified finishers.

Fastest lap in Group Qualifying: (1 point): Alex Lynn – 1:26.799s Mahindra Racing Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points): António Félix da Costa – 1:26.522s DS TECHEETAH TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point): Robin Frijns – 1:39.611s Envision Virgin Racing MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM – NYCK DE VRIES (NLD) “What a race! To be honest, I’m even happier today than when I won my first race in Diriyah, especially with this victory coming as such a surprise. After the really tough race weekend in Rome and the five-place grid penalty for this race, I definitely wasn’t expecting it. But it’s a fantastic way for me to bounce back. Many thanks to the whole team, who executed the strategy perfectly today, and of course to Stoffel, who fought his way from the back of the field to the front. Today has turned out to be a simply fabulous day for our team.” DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT – NICO MÜLLER (CHE) “I was at the back of the grid when the restart began and I couldn’t believe the numbers. I tried to reassure myself and checked all data with my engineers. I was happier and happier as I kept climbing one position after the other. I couldn’t think of a better way to reward the team for their hard work.” MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM – STOFFEL VANDOORNE (BEL) “I’m really surprised to have finished the race on the podium. The race was incredibly intense, and so much happened today. First, I was on pole, then all my qualifying times were cancelled and I had to start from last on the grid. In the race itself, I had contact, went through the gravel and had to conserve energy towards the end. Our pace was good, and our strategy proved to be the right one. The laps after the final safety car restart were crazy. I was overtaking cars left and right that had run out of energy. But that’s what is so special about Formula E – one moment you’re down, the next you’re on the podium. You should never give up.”

Like this: Like Loading...