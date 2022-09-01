Get to know the 2023 factory Ducati rider a little better
Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) is a 2023 factory Ducati rider in MotoGP™! The three-time 2022 race winner has been a revelation this season, so why not get to know the Italian a little better right here:
1. First up, Bastianini is a huge animal lover and has two dogs. The first is called Fendi, who now lives with his parents. And the second is a French Bulldog brilliantly named Hagrid.
3. We might see the Italian backflipping after his next victory as he used to do gymnastics and diving as a kid.
4. Enea’s best friends throughout the various motorcycling paddocks are Tatsuki Suzuki, Nicolo Bulega and Mattia Casadei, with both Suzuki and Bulega joining him for a celebratory dinner following his Qatar win.
5. There’s a long way to go, but… if Bastianini wins the 2022 MotoGP™ title he’s promised to dye his hair the colour of the Italian flag just like Valentino Rossi did back in 1999.
6. The Beast’s favourite sweet treat is a pistachio soufflé – something we’re sure he was tucking into on Sunday night.
7. If he was to rustle up a dessert for his friends and family to enjoy, his speciality is making pancakes.
8. Bastianini’s favourite number is 33 for a couple of reasons: he won the Moto2™ title with it but also because he started riding bikes at the age of three years and three months. He had to change when heading to MotoGP™ so opted for 23 because Michael Jordan is one of his inspirations.
9. His all-time favourite MotoGP™ moment is Marco Simoncelli winning the 250cc World Championship – he now shares the same manager as Marco too: Carlo Pernat.
10. The 24-year-old has amazingly never been to a concert before. His favourite music genre is classical as well.
- www.motogp.com