100PLUS, the No.1 isotonic beverage in the country, presented national singles ace Lee Zii Jia with a special bonus in recognition of his stunning victory at the prestigious All-England. For his outstanding performance, 100PLUS presented Zii Jia with 1,000 F&N shares worth RM30,300 today.

Zii Jia received the shares from Y.A.M. Tengku Syarif Bendahara Perlis Syed Badarudin Jamalullail Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail, Chairman of F&N Holdings Berhad and Mr Lim Yew Hoe, Chief Executive Officer of F&N Holdings Berhad, in a simple ceremony at F&N Point here today.

The 23-year-old Zii Jia follows in the illustrious footsteps of fellow 100PLUS Brand Ambassador, Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei, who was the last Malaysian winner at the All-England in 2017. Chong Wei won the All-England four-times.

“At the signing ceremony in January last year, Zii Jia said the support from 100PLUS would inspire him to achieve better results. He kept his promise, and is now the winner of the All-England,” commented Ms Leong Wai Yin, the 100PLUS Senior Marketing Manager.

“His victory was remarkable as he swept aside the world’s top two, Kento Momota and Viktor Axelsen, in the semi-final and final. This proves Zii Jia is a capable player and has a bright future ahead of him.”

Wai Yin is hopeful Zii Jia’s form and confidence will remain high as he faces the Malaysian Open and the all-important Tokyo Olympics. “We wish him the very best in these tournaments and hope he will create history for our country in Tokyo.”

Besides Chong Wei and Zii Jia, men’s doubles duo, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are also 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors.

Over the years, 100PLUS has sponsored numerous sports events and activities throughout the country. 100PLUS presently sponsors associations and agencies like the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the National Sports Council. ​​

Among the events sponsored by 100PLUS are the 100PLUS National Junior Badminton Circuit, 100PLUS National Junior Inter-State Team, Malaysian Open and Malaysian Masters, Malaysian Football League, Malaysia Cup, KL Marathon, 100PLUS SAM Awards and the AFF Suzuki Cup. In 2017, 100PLUS was the Official Isotonic beverage for the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and Asean Para Games 2017.

100PLUS is one of the leading brands under the F&N flagship in Malaysia. It is produced and distributed by F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd, the largest soft drinks distributor and manufacturer in Malaysia. ​​

100PLUS is the first isotonic beverage to be launched in Malaysia. It is a thirst-quenching, caffeine-free isotonic drink specially formulated to help restore what the body has lost during physical exertion and rehydrate the body to its optimal hydration balance. Its unique formula combines fluids, carbohydrates and electrolytes for quick and efficient absorption of fluids into the body. ​​

