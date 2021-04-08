Audi’s electrification offensive gains momentum in the compact segment

The Audi Q4 e-tron sets new standards for the interior and controls

Digital presentation as part of the Celebration of Progress on 14 April 2021

The Audi Q4 e-tron is the first all-electric SUV of the Four Rings brand in the compact-car segment, combining pioneering design, cutting-edge display technologies and outstanding spaciousness.

In this way Audi is consistently pressing ahead with its offensive for electrification. The world premiere will take place on 14 April 2021 as part of a digital event.

Audi will make a virtual presentation of the new Audi Q4 e-tron as part of the Celebration of Progress.

The online streaming will begin at 7 pm Central European Summer Time.

Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG, and Hildegard Wortmann, Board Member for Sales and Marketing, together with actor Regé-Jean Page, filmmaker, actor and activist Olivia Wilde and the athletes Anna Gasser and Malaika Mihambo, will present the electric-powered compact SUV.

Audi experts including Marc Lichte, Head of Design, and Henrik Wenders, Senior Vice President Audi Brand, will provide detailed insights into the highlights of the Audi Q4 e-tron and its significance for the Four Rings. For the brand, this model is a further important step in the electrification offensive.

The model takes its place in an especially attractive and fast-growing market segment, the compact SUV class. The Audi Q4 e-tron follows the SUV models Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and the sporty Audi e-tron GT1.

