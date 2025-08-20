100PLUS, Malaysia’s No.1 isotonic beverage and long-time partner of Malaysian sports, has committed to supporting the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the national team for a further two-years until the end of 2026.

100PLUS will continue to be the Official Isotonic Beverage Partner for the senior men’s and women’s teams, and for other national futsal and youth outfits. FAM-organised competitions including the Piala Tun Sharifah Rodziah and Malaysia Premier Futsal League (men and women) will also benefit from this partnership. In addition to consuming 100PLUS, the national players will be provided with Ice Mountain mineral and drinking water.

“100PLUS has always been loyal and supportive of football in Malaysia. We felt the best way to contribute to the game’s growth and development was by collaborating with FAM. We have enjoyed amazing relations over the years and are pleased to continue this partnership for another two years,” said Dato’ Raffiq Bin Md Ariff, Managing Director, Foods & Industry Engagement, Fraser & Neave Holdings Berhad at a ceremony to announce the partnership renewal at Wisma FAM today.

FAM Deputy President, Datuk Wira Mohd Yusoff Bin Haji Mahadi, FAM Deputy President Dato’ Sivasundaram A/L Sithamparam Pillai, Chairman of the FAM Marketing Committee, Datuk Haji Mohd Hisamudin Bin Yahaya, Deputy Chairman of the FAM Marketing Committee, CP Dato’ Sri Mohd Yusri Bin Hj. Hassan Basri, FAM General Secretary, Datuk Noor Azman Bin Hj. Rahman and Ms Leong Wai Yin, Chief Marketing Officer, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd were also present at today’s function.

Dato’ Sri Mohd Yusri said: “This ceremony is not merely about renewing the partnership between FAM and 100PLUS, but more importantly, it reflects 100PLUS unwavering trust and continued commitment to FAM for over a decade. The long-standing relationship between FAM & 100PLUS has been built on a strong foundation of trust, strengthened by mutual commitment, and united by a shared vision towards the betterment of Malaysian football.

“100PLUS’ active role is evident through its various contributions to grassroots sports development, sports promotion campaigns, and efforts in fostering the spirit of sportsmanship among Malaysians. Together with FAM, 100PLUS has remained a steadfast partner for more than 10 years, standing not only as a corporate partner but as a true ally in the development of Malaysian football.”

Dato’ Raffiq added that 100PLUS was the ideal beverage for the national players. “100PLUS will provide proper hydration to players, during matches, training and also help in their recovery after strenuous workout sessions. Players will benefit extensively from consuming 100PLUS.”

Aside from supporting FAM and the various national teams including the youth, 100PLUS has been working closely with the Sports, Co-Curriculur and Arts Division (Bahagian Sukan, Kokurikulum dan Kesenian), Ministry of Education on the Liga KPM junior football programmes since its inception in 2008.

100PLUS is synonymous with supporting sports in the country and currently sponsors the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), the National Sports Council and the title-sponsor of the highly acclaimed annual Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM) 100PLUS Awards. In addition, 100PLUS also supports leading athletes like Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei, Datuk Azizulhasni Awang, Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, who are all currently 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors.

