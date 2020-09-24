The next time national doubles aces, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, step on court to compete and represent Malaysia, they will have the 100PLUS brand firmly fitted on their jerseys. This is because Aaron and Wooi Yik have sealed a two-year sponsorship deal with 100PLUS, the nation’s No. 1 isotonic beverage.

Aaron and Wooi Yik will follow in the footsteps of legend and national icon, Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei and current No. 1 national singles player, Lee Zii Jia as 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors. Three-time Olympics medallist Chong Wei has enjoyed a brilliant partnership with 100PLUS since 2009 while Zii Jia signed up with the brand last year.

Melaka-born Aaron, 23, and his right-handed partner Wooi Yik, 22, had created a huge impact to sensationally break into the BWF top 10 world ranking, hitting a high of No. 9, just before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. They will likely rise even higher once competition restarts.

“The future is bright for Aaron and Wooi Yik, they are hardworking, talented and have tremendous potential. At the rate they have been progressing, they will soon be winning major titles,” said 100PLUS Senior Marketing Manager, Ms Leong Wai Yin today. “We have confidence in this pair which is why we decided to sign them on as our brand ambassadors.”

Aside from Wai Yin, BAM President, Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, BAM General Secretary, Datuk Kenny Goh, 100PLUS Consultant, Datuk Kamal Harun and Far East Victor Malaysia Managing Director, Datuk Alex Ong were also present at today’s Signing Ceremony.

“This support from 100PLUS which is synonymous with badminton is an indication of their confidence in us, above all, it is recognition of our efforts. 100PLUS has always sponsored top players so this is extremely encouraging and will inspire us to achieve even better results,” a delighted Aaron said today. “We want to thank BAM and 100PLUS for their support and making this deal happen.”

With competitions suspended these last few months and the Olympics dream in sight, Aaron and Wooi Yik will be keen to get their show back on the road as soon as conditions improve and competitions restart.

“We have been training hard these last few months and played in the BAM competition. But now we are eager and waiting for competition to fully resume so we can get back in action and start winning again.”

As part of the sponsorship, Aaron and Wooi Yik will be provided with 100PLUS ACTIVE for their training and competition. They will benefit from consuming 100PLUS ACTIVE which has a special non-carbonated formulation to quickly rehydrate and replenish the fluids and electrolytes lost during exercise and sport, and re-energises with added Vitamin B3, B6, B12.

100PLUS, a Silver sponsor for Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in 2017, is synonymous with supporting sports in the country. The Football Association of Malaysia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia are among the sports associations that 100PLUS sponsors.

100PLUS is the Official Isotonic Beverage for the Malaysian Football League and the Recommended Drink of the National Sports Council.

