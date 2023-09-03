Newcastle Jets have announced the return of former captain and 11-time Matilda Gema Simon for the 2023-24 Liberty A-League season.

Simon returns to the Hunter after an injury-riddled stint at Melbourne Victory, making only six appearances for Jeff Hopkins’ side last campaign.

The left-back has made a total of 130 appearances for the Jets and captained the side on 73 occasions, since debuting in the club’s first-ever game back in 2008 against Canberra United.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-women-transfer-news-newcastle-jets-simon/

