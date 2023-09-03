M88 Mansion, the top online gaming platform in Asia, has marked its second year teaming up with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as their Official Betting Partner. The collaboration signified a huge milestone in the world of badminton, offering fans an immersive and interactive way to engage with the sport.

From August 21 to 27, 2023, the spotlight shined on the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, as it played host to the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2023. The event was one of the biggest badminton tournaments in the world, with M88 Mansion making fans feel like they’re right in the middle of the action.

As badminton grows in popularity all across the globe, especially in Asia, M88 Mansion and the BWF has brought tons of excitement to fans with past tournaments, such as the TotalEnergies BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022 in Thailand, the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2022 in Japan, and the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023 in China.

With the TotalEnergies BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2024 on the horizon, M88 Mansion is gearing up to share news and updates about the best players, big matches, and standout moments. Fans can check out these updates on their official website and social media. Plus, they’re planning a special feature on one of BWF’s top players. Stay tuned!

