The Malaysian Football League (MFL) have announced that 13 clubs will compete in the new 2025/26 Malaysia League season, set to start on 8 August 2025.

The clubs are Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT), Selangor FC, Penang FC, Kuching City FC, Sabah FC, Terengganu FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, Kelantan Darul Naim FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC, PDRM FC and DPMM FC as well as two clubs from AFL A1, namely Melaka FC and Immigration FC.

All of these clubs have been granted the 2025/26 National License by the independent First Instance Body (FIB).

The club from Brunei, DPMM FC, have been approved by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) to compete in the 2025/26 Malaysia League.

However, Sri Pahang FC, which also received the 2025/26 National License, decided not to compete in the Malaysian League this season.

