It’s back to Gelang Patah for Round Three of the highly-anticipated Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 here in Johor.

After a successful outing in Round Two of AJBC 2025 in Taiping, Perak, the best players from down south started their quest to win slots to the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Last year’s event in Johor was held in Kluang, while this year, the decision was made to return to Gelang Patah, the location used in 2023.

A total of 284 players have confirmed their participation.

