We’ve seen some fierce rivalries down the years and with competition levels hitting new heights, get ready for more this season

Motorcycle racing, like many other great sports, is defined by many aspects. Clashes are certainly one of them. We’ve seen some scintillating fights between two or more riders down the years at many a circuit and with competition levels reaching new heights recently, we can expect plenty more heated battles in 2021. We’re going to take a look at some of the most famous clashes we’ve seen in MotoGP™.