The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have announced that the 2021 LS V.League 1 will only restart in 2022.

Due to the Vietnam national team’s involvement in the third round qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which starts next month and also the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup at the end of the year, the decision had to be made to hold off the top flight.

The plan is to restart V.League 1 on 12 February 2022.

However, 2021 LS V.League 2 will restart on 20 November 2021 and the Bamboo Airway National Cup 2021 will start on 17 January 2022.

In the meantime, it was also announced that only 1 team will be relegated at the end of the 2021 LS V.League 1 season while the 2021 LS V.League 2 will see 1 team getting promotion and 1 team being relegated.

