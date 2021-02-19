Following a calendar update of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will now start at the Circuito Estoril from the 7th to the 8th of May.

The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will continue to support six WorldSBK Rounds with the Dutch Round rescheduled to the 23rd to the 24th of July, with two races per event.

The official Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup test, initially scheduled on the 19th of March at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, will now be a two-day test on the 8th and 9th of April.

Updated 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup calendar



Official Test: 8-9 April, Italy, Misano

Round 1: 7-8 May, Portugal, Estoril

Round 2: 11-12 June, Italy, Misano

Round 3: 2-3 July, UK, Donington Park

Round 4: 23-24 July, The Netherlands, Assen

Round 5: 3-4 September, France, Magny-Cours

Round 6: 17-18 September, Spain, Barcelona

