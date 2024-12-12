Football Australia has unveiled the 24 players invited to attend a domestic selection camp in Sydney for the Australia Women’s National Futsal Team.

Miles Downie – who has been appointed by Football Australia as Head Coach for this qualification campaign – has selected a talented group of players from across the country for the camp which will run from 16-20 December 2024 at The Centre, Dural.

This upcoming camp represents a crucial step in preparing for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025™ Qualifiers, as it’s where the final 14-player squad will be selected.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/invitees-named-australia-womens-national-futsal-team-selection-camp

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

