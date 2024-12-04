Stephan Jäger, Martin Kaymer and Matti Schmid confirm their participation in the 2025 BMW International Open

36th edition of the iconic German tournament to take place from 2nd to 6th July 2025 at the Golfclub München Eichenried

Christmas promo: ten percent discount on tickets until 24th December

Children up to and including 14 years of age enjoy free entry on all days

Winter is making itself felt in Germany but preparations are already in full swing for the German golfing highlight that will take place next summer. From 2nd to 6th July 2025, the best golfers on the DP World Tour will meet for the BMW International Open in Munich, one of the most historic and atmospheric events on the tour calendar. At the 36th edition of the tournament, organiser BMW will once again present a fascinating field of top-class players. First on the list is a trio of German golfers that enjoys a special relationship with the BMW International Open and the Golfclub München Eichenried: Stephan Jäger, Martin Kaymer and Matti Schmid.

Advance tickets sales have already started for what is currently the only German stop on the DP World Tour calendar. As in previous years, ticket prices will be reduced by ten percent until 24th December 2024. For more information, visit the Ticket Shop:

Martin Kaymer remains the only German golfer to have won the BMW International Open – and he is also the youngest winner in the history of the tournament. That is not the only reason for the two-time Major winner to be looking forward to his return to Munich. “The BMW International Open will always be one of my all-time favourite tournaments. The golf course, the fans, and the atmosphere that BMW so passionately creates, it is all just so much fun,“ said the 2008 tournament champion.

Having been away for a few years, Stephan Jäger will be returning to the place where he grew up and learned to play golf. The 35-year-old is playing the PGA TOUR and lives with his family in the USA. Concentrating exclusively on the PGA TOUR has paid off, as Jäger claimed his first tournament win in 2024 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, pushing world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler (USA) into second place and finishing the season in an excellent 43rd position in the FedExCup rankings.

“I am looking forward even more to the 2025 BMW International Open“, said the local hero. “Not many golfers get the chance to tee off in a professional tournament at their home club – especially at an event as renowned as the BMW International Open. I can hardly wait to enjoy this week back home.”

Although his birthplace was not quite as close to Golfclub München Eichenried, the BMW International Open is still the home tournament for Bavarian golfer Matti Schmid, who has many fond memories of this course from his youth. While the 27-year-old has also established himself on the PGA TOUR, he still has his DP World Tour card and in 2021 he followed in Kaymer’s footsteps from 2007 to become the second German crowned ‘Rookie of the Year’.

“The BMW International Open in my native Bavaria will always be particularly significant for me. I really enjoy playing in Munich, not least because BMW puts together a tournament experience each year that you don’t see too often in the USA or in Europe.”

The Christmas promotional discount applies to day tickets and tournament tickets, as well as for Fairway Club tickets, excluding tickets that have already been discounted. There is no general admission fee for the Pro-Am tournament (Wednesday 2nd July 2025). Children up to and including 14 years of age also enjoy free entry on all days.

