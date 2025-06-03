The FIA has announced that competitor applications for the 2025 FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup will open on 16 June and close on 1 September, as the world’s premier drifting competition prepares for a re-launch this October with a return to Riga, Latvia.

Drivers wishing to compete must hold an international circuit licence (ITD1, ITC-D, or above) and enter cars that comply with FIA DC1 technical regulations.

The 2025 FIA IDC will feature a refreshed sporting format designed to enhance international diversity and competition.

While entries are open to all eligible competitors, a priority nomination phase will give FIA Member Clubs the opportunity to select one driver, supporting broader global representation and diversity among entrants. Nominations can be submitted by National Sporting Authorities until 15 June at idc@fia.com.

In addition to the Drivers’ title, a Nations Cup title will also be awarded, provided at least five different countries are represented, with a minimum of two cars per country. A maximum of 45 competitors will be accepted. The entry form will be available here.

The sporting regulations are published on both the FIA and the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup websites.

The 2025 FIA IDC is being organised in partnership between the FIA and the Latvian Automobile Federation and is set to be held from 3-5 October at Biķernieki, the country’s only permanent racing circuit, which previously hosted FIA IDC as well as the Latvian round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship. – www.fia.com

Like this: Like Loading...