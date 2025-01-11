A new season dawns so it’s time to note down when each team will be lifting the covers on their 2025 bikes.

Pre-season testing and team presentation season has arrived as the 2025 MotoGP™ campaign is close to getting back up and running following the Barcelona Test back in November.

The Sepang Test and Thailand Test are coming up on the horizon, but before then, teams will begin unveiling their 2025 colours to the world. Check out when all 11 MotoGP teams will be officially presenting their line-ups ahead of Round 1 below:

Date Team Where Tuesday, 14th January Trackhouse Racing Charlotte, USA Thursday, 16th January Aprilia Racing Milan, Italy Saturday, 18th January Gresini Racing MotoGP Imola, Italy Monday, 20th January Ducati Lenovo Team Madonna di Campiglio, Italy Saturday, 25th January Pertamina Ensuro VR46 Racing Team Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, 30th January Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Online Thursday, 30th January Red Bull KTM Tech3 Online Friday, 31st January Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Friday, 31st January Prima Pramac Yamaha Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Saturday, 1st February Honda HRC Jakarta, Indonesia Saturday, 8th February Honda LCR Bangkok, Thailand

Stay tuned for updates and highlights from these MotoGP™ Team Presentations, as each squad reveals its 2025 bikes and riders to the world. With pre-season testing and official unveilings on the horizon, the countdown to the start of the season has truly begun, and motogp.com will be on hand to bring you extensive coverage!

