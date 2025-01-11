A new season dawns so it’s time to note down when each team will be lifting the covers on their 2025 bikes.

Pre-season testing and team presentation season has arrived as the 2025 MotoGP™ campaign is close to getting back up and running following the Barcelona Test back in November. 

The Sepang Test and Thailand Test are coming up on the horizon, but before then, teams will begin unveiling their 2025 colours to the world. Check out when all 11 MotoGP teams will be officially presenting their line-ups ahead of Round 1 below: 

Date Team Where
Tuesday, 14th January Trackhouse RacingCharlotte, USA
Thursday, 16th JanuaryAprilia Racing Milan, Italy
Saturday, 18th January Gresini Racing MotoGPImola, Italy 
Monday, 20th January Ducati Lenovo TeamMadonna di Campiglio, Italy
Saturday, 25th JanuaryPertamina Ensuro VR46 Racing TeamJakarta, Indonesia
Thursday, 30th January Red Bull KTM Factory RacingOnline
Thursday, 30th JanuaryRed Bull KTM Tech3 Online
Friday, 31st January Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGPKuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Friday, 31st January Prima Pramac YamahaKuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Saturday, 1st FebruaryHonda HRCJakarta, Indonesia
Saturday, 8th FebruaryHonda LCRBangkok, Thailand

Stay tuned for updates and highlights from these MotoGP™ Team Presentations, as each squad reveals its 2025 bikes and riders to the world. With pre-season testing and official unveilings on the horizon, the countdown to the start of the season has truly begun, and motogp.com will be on hand to bring you extensive coverage!

