Futoshi Ikeda has taken over as the new head coach of the Thailand women’s national team.

The 54-year-old Tokyo native played his whole career with Urawa Reds whom he served from 1993-1996.

He started his coaching career with Urawa the year after before moving on to Avispa Fukuoka in 2012 and then to the national level with the Japan Under-17 women’s national team in 2017.

Prior to joining Thailand, Ikeda was the head coach of the Japan women’s national team between 2021 and 2024.

Photos Courtesy #Changsuek

