In a pulsating day of badminton action at Axiata Arena, Malaysia’s hopes for a home champion at the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025 were reignited as three pairs secured their spots in tomorrow’s semifinals.

Malaysia’s top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh E- Wei delivered a strong performance, exacting revenge on Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito.

The Malaysian pair’s dominance was evident as they dispatched the Japanese duo in just 36 minutes, clinching the match 21-11, 21-18. It was a triumphant turnaround after last year’s heartbreak when the Japanese eliminated them at the same stage.

Tomorrow’s challenge, however, is set to be an exciting clash against China’s top seeds, Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping.

“We’re relieved to get through today’s match,” said Tang Jie. “The second game was tricky as we were probably rushing to finish off the game, which led to some errors. We’ll stay focused for tomorrow’s clash without thinking too far ahead.”

The semifinal berth marks Tang Jie/Ee Wei’s second appearance in a Super 1000 event, their first since the China Open 2023.

Joining the mixed doubles stars in the semifinals are the men’s doubles duo Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun.

After three failed attempts in previous tournaments, the pair finally cleared the quarterfinal hurdle with a creditable 21-15, 21-11 victory over France’s Christo Popov-Tomo Junior Popov.

“We exploited their weaknesses and maintained an aggressive strategy,” said Man Wei Chong. “Now, we’ll focus on recovery and preparation for tomorrow.” Their semifinal clash pits them against China’s world No.18 Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi.

It was, however, the end of the road for independent men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi. In their fourth consecutive Malaysia Open quarterfinals, the duo succumbed to India’s top-ranked Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty.

The match began as a nail-biter, with the Indians edging out the first game 26-24. They took control in the second, winning 21-15 to seal their semifinal spot.

Adding to Malaysia’s celebrations, independent mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai delivered a spirited performance to down China’s seventh seeds Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi.

The Malaysians secured a hard-fought 21-15, 22-20 victory to set up a semifinal clash against Thailand’s new pairing of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran. The men’s singles semifinals promise to be thrilling.

Top seed Shi Yu Qi will face compatriot Li Shi Feng in an all-Chinese affair while defending champion Anders Antonsen edged closer to retaining his title by outlasting reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Antonsen’s semifinal opponent is Japan’s eighth seed Kodai Naraoka.

In the women’s singles, defending champion An Se Young of Korea continues her march towards back-to-back Malaysia Open titles. She faces Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon while China’s second seed Wang Zhi Yi takes on another Thai sensation, Pornpicha Choeikeewong, in the other semifinal.

