Football Australia are pleased to confirm that the 2025 National Futsal Championships will be held from 8 January to 12 January 2025 at Melbourne Sports Centres – Parkville.Hosted by Football Victoria, the 2025 National Futsal Championships will welcome the best players from across Australia, competing in U12 – U16 Boys; Youth Men and Open Men; U13, U15 & U17 Girls; Youth Women and Open Women; and Open AWD (Athletes with Disabilities) Mixed.Melbourne Sports Centres – Parkville is a premier sporting facility, providing eight pitches for the tournament, with seating for 3,050 spectators around the show pitch. Centrally located, the precinct will provide an elite match experience, whilst allowing participants to experience the best of Melbourne on their doorstep. For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/2025-national-futsal-championships-heading-melbourne #AFF

