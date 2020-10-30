The Qatar Football Association (QFA) has successfully handed over the second part of the bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 covering all legal formalities required by the continental confederation.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

The move comes as part of the Qatar Football Association’s commitment to fulfilling all hosting requirements according to the approved schedule, and in line with its aspirations to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup as per the highest international standards, in addition to providing a football experience that not only meets the ambitions of the Asian audience but also fosters social change and rapprochement between societies.

The Qatar Football Association, represented by His Excellency Mr. Fahad bin Mohammed Kafood, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia, had previously handed over the first part of the file on the 26th August earlier this year.

The submitted file fulfilled the necessities of hosting requirements in addition to highlighting Qatar’s rich history and legacy in organizing continental and international tournaments and sporting events.

The dossier presented by His Excellency also included the local federation’s vision for the country’s sports facilities and associated infrastructure that will be ready to host events of any scale such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ Qatar, the first mega-sporting event of its kind in the Middle East.

Qatar’s bid to host the 2027 edition of the Asian Cup comes as the natural progression of the country’s sports ambitions, following its high record and success in hosting international and continental sports tournaments.

