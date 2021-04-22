Through the all-electric racing series, the Chinese manufacturer will further promote the shift to electric mobility across Asia and beyond

Gen3 to emphasise features that advance consumer adoption of EVs and more exciting racing including improvements in energy efficiency, faster charging and more power

333 Racing has today announced that it has become the latest manufacturer to commit to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which commences in Season 9.

The Chinese manufacturer, owned by Shanghai Lisheng Racing, joined Formula E in Season 6 and introduced their bespoke powertrain package ahead of Season 7 this year, resulting in four points finishes already for the NIO 333 FE Team. The team is the only Chinese operation on the grid, representing the nation that manufactures and buys more electric vehicles than any other in the world.

Formula E and the FIA are working together to shape the Gen3 era and deliver a new generation of progress both as a sport and for the future of electric mobility. Gen3 will bring performance and efficiency benefits including more powerful, lighter cars, faster charging and cost controls, all increasing the highly competitive, unpredictable racing that fans associate with Formula E.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E – JAMIE REIGLE