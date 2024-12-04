Formula E returns for Season 11 with its first-ever season opener in São Paulo, Brazil, on December 7, 2024.

The GEN3 Evo will debut in São Paulo, featuring cutting-edge advancements such as acceleration from 0-60 mph in 1.82 seconds, all-wheel drive for enhanced performance, and sustainability-focused innovations like tyres with 35% reusable materials and ethically sourced batteries.

Known for its long straights, technical chicanes, and overtaking opportunities, São Paulo’s 2.933km circuit promises high-energy racing. Fans can anticipate another spectacle following last season’s dramatic São Paulo E-Prix, which saw over 200 overtakes and a nail-biting finish.

Following a record-breaking Season 10, reigning World Champion Pascal Wehrlein and runners-up Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy will be aiming to continue their dominance alongside hometown hero Lucas di Grassi.

Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship kicks off in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, marking the first time the city will host the season opener. The rivalries and intense racing action of Season 10 will be reignited after the most competitive season in the series’ history was decided in the final race of the season.

After a thrilling tenth season, Formula E is back for Season 11. This time, the championship debuts in the fan-favourite city of São Paulo, Brazil – home of racing legends Aytron Senna and Emerson Fittipaldi – for the next chapter of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in front of a passionate motorsport fanbase.

Reigning Drivers’ World Champion, Pascal Wehrlein, and reigning Teams’ World Champions Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing will all be vying to start the season on a high. With eight different race winners in just 16 rounds, Season 10 is evidence that in Formula E, every point counts.

Pascal Wehrlein, No.1, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, said:

“Our goals are clear: We want to defend the drivers’ world championship. However, there are also the team and the manufacturers’ titles. All three are important to us. Testing with the new GEN3 Evo cars went well. Personally, I also really like our new purple and green livery. We have revamped our pit to match the new colours. I’ve also modified my helmet to ensure that everything is perfect for the start of our sixth Formula E season.”

For Lucas Di Grassi, this race will also hold special significance, with the Brazilian driver eager to perform well in front of his home crowd and add to his impressive 10-year record in Formula E.

Lucas Di Grassi, No.11, Lola Yamaha ABT, said:

“It’s great that we are able to show more of the potential of Formula E in front of my home crowd in Brazil. Four-wheel drive is a game changer which, for more than seven years, I have been asking Formula E for. The 0 – 100kph in 1.82s acceleration is sure to impress every Brazilian fan and I’m very proud to be representing them on the grid this year. I’m going to push with everything I have to achieve the best result possible for them.”

The 2024 Formula E São Paulo E-Prix starts at 14:05 local time on Saturday 7 December.

WELCOMING THE GEN3 EVO ERA

Season 11 marks a revolutionary chapter for Formula E with the debut of the GEN3 Evo – a leap in electric racing technology that combines blistering performance, cutting-edge sustainability, and unparalleled efficiency.

The GEN3 Evo sets a new benchmark as the fastest-accelerating FIA single-seater, rocketing from 0-60 mph in an astonishing 1.82 seconds – 30% quicker than current Formula 1 cars. This feat underscores Formula E’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation while prioritising environmental responsibility.

GEN3 EVO HIGHLIGHTS:

Acceleration : 0-60 mph in 1.82 seconds – 30% faster than today’s F1 cars.

: 0-60 mph in 1.82 seconds – 30% faster than today’s F1 cars. Aerodynamics and Durability : A reinforced body kit optimised for performance and resilience.

: A reinforced body kit optimised for performance and resilience. Introduction of All-Wheel Drive : A game-changer available during qualifying duels, race starts, and ATTACK MODE for enhanced control and traction.

: A game-changer available during qualifying duels, race starts, and ATTACK MODE for enhanced control and traction. Next-Generation Tyres : Optimised Hankook iON tyres offer superior grip and now include 35% reusable materials, up from 26%.

: Optimised Hankook iON tyres offer superior grip and now include 35% reusable materials, up from 26%. Sustainability at its Core: Ethical and sustainable sourcing of battery materials ensures minimal environmental impact.

For the first time, drivers will unlock all-wheel drive during critical moments of race weekends, delivering unmatched acceleration and control when it matters most. Paired with a design philosophy rooted in sustainability, the GEN3 Evo signals Formula E’s relentless drive to redefine technology while paving the way for a greener future.

DRIVER MARKET MOVES

As usual, the Formula E off-season has been lively, with notable driver changes reshaping the grid for Season 11.

Maximilian Günther has joined DS PENSKE, forming a formidable pairing with two-time Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne after departing Maserati MSG Racing. While both teams utilise the Stellantis powertrain, the move signals a fresh start for Günther, who has been in the championship since Season 5. Stoffel Vandoorne, meanwhile, has left DS PENSKE to switch places with Günther, joining Maserati MSG Racing alongside newcomer Jake Hughes, who transitions from NEOM McLaren for the GEN3 Evo era.

For Season 11, Envision Racing have stuck with Robin Frijns and Season 2 World Champion Sébastien Buemi, while TAG Heuer Porsche remain committed to defending World Champion Pascal Wehrlein and teammate António Félix da Costa. Mahindra Racing continues with Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries, and Jaguar TCS Racing retains Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy, who secured the Teams’ World Championship with a stellar Season 10 finale in London.

Andretti Formula E Team has reshuffled its roster, with Season 9 World Champion Jake Dennis now partnered with Nico Müller, who joined as a Porsche works driver during the off-season. Norman Nato returns to Nissan, reuniting with Oliver Rowland.

Fresh faces also promise excitement in Season 11. Rookie Zane Maloney joins Lola Yamaha ABT in its inaugural Formula E campaign, partnering with Season 3 World Champion and São Paulo’s hometown hero, Lucas di Grassi. At NEOM McLaren, Taylor Barnard steps into his first full season alongside veteran Sam Bird, following his impressive substitute performance last season.

In the last few hours, the newly-branded Kiro Race Co team have also confirmed their retention of Briton Dan Ticktum, alongside David Beckmann who makes his Formula E full-season debut after a previous stand-in appearance in Jakarta in Season 9.

THE STREETS OF SÃO PAULO: WHERE SPEED MEETS SAMBA

Sitting just outside the centre of Brazil’s largest city, the stage for Formula E’s third appearance in Brazil promises a thrilling showcase of skill and speed. The 11 turns of the 2.933km circuit sees three long, fast straights knitted together by technical chicanes and tight right-handers, allowing overtakes-a-plenty as well as a true demonstration of the GEN3 Evo’s acceleration and all-wheel drive potential.

The clockwise layout remains unchanged from the last two years, with the ATTACK MODE activation zone sitting on the outside of Turn 3. Fans can expect overtaking, ample slipstreaming, and critical energy management.

Last year, the São Paulo E-Prix delivered some of the most exciting racing in the championship’s history. The Anhembi Sambadrome circuit saw more than 200 overtakes, with a nail-biting, last-lap finish that had Sam Bird secure NEOM McLaren’s first win in Formula E ahead of his Season 9 teammate Mitch Evans. The final podium position was decided even closer to the line, with Oliver Rowland pipping Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis to third as the three crossed the line within 0.2 seconds of each other.

Sam Bird, No.8, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, said:

“Extremely excited to get the season started in São Paulo. Looking back at last season, it was a very memorable race for myself and for everybody at NEOM McLaren with our first win in the series and my first win for the team. The aim is to try and replicate that this year, but with it being the first race of the year, we’d be very happy with a solid points haul from both cars. The competition is going to be fierce this year from what we’ve been testing, but we’re going in with a positive mindset and an improvement to our hardware. I can’t wait to get going!”

FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT THE 2024/25 SÃO PAULO E-PRIX

Formula E maintains its position as the world’s number one ESG sport, having this week announced it had topped the Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sport (GSBS) for the third consecutive year, maintaining its leadership of the Corporate, Environment, Social and Governance (CESG). The series continues to support communities and help protect the environment not just during the season, but all year round.

Sustainability credentials at the 2024 Sao Paulo E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The event will be fuelled by a blend of sustainable HVO fuel and power from the grid.

The event will be fuelled by a blend of sustainable HVO fuel and power from the grid. FIA Girls on Track: The event will be host to 120 girls for the first FIA Girls on Track event of Season 11. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education. An additional off-site career talk has also been planned for more young women in São Paulo.

The event will be host to 120 girls for the first FIA Girls on Track event of Season 11. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education. An additional off-site career talk has also been planned for more young women in São Paulo. Better Futures Fund: The first Better Futures Fund recipient for Season 11 is Associação PiPA. Formula E is donating €25,000 to support their ‘The Future Today’ educational and socio-emotional programme for 280 vulnerable children in São Paulo. Engagement during race week with the charity will include a visit from Formula E and hosting up to 500 children and their families on race day.

The first Better Futures Fund recipient for Season 11 is Associação PiPA. Formula E is donating €25,000 to support their ‘The Future Today’ educational and socio-emotional programme for 280 vulnerable children in São Paulo. Engagement during race week with the charity will include a visit from Formula E and hosting up to 500 children and their families on race day. The Inspiration Hour Community Tour will engage up to 320 individuals from up to five different community groups.

NEW YEAR, NEW BROADCAST LINE-UP

Ahead of Season 11, Formula E has announced Nicki Shields as the new lead presenter for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, making her the first female to hold this role in the series’ history. A familiar face since Formula E’s inception in 2014, Shields combines her extensive broadcasting experience with a passion for motorsport and innovation. She is also an advocate for diversity, inclusion, and STEM initiatives, actively supporting programs like FIA Girls on Track.

Shields will lead a dynamic Season 11 broadcast team featuring returning presenters Billy Monger and Catie Munnings, alongside experts like David Coulthard, Karun Chandhok, and Allan McNish.

Season 10 marked record growth for Formula E, with a 35% increase in global TV viewership to 491 million and a series-high audience of 40 million for the Monaco E-Prix. As the all-electric series continues to expand its fanbase, Season 11 promises even greater engagement, fuelled by its innovative broadcasting lineup and a wealth of exciting new broadcast deals worldwide.

WHERE TO WATCH THE SÃO PAULO E-PRIX

The São Paulo E-Prix gets underway on Friday 6 December with Free Practice 1 at 17:00 local time.

Then it’s on to race day on Saturday 7 December as Free Practice 2 kicks off the day at 07:30 local, qualifying follows at 09:40 local with lights out on Round 4 at 14:05 local/17:05 UTC.

Fans can view the full race day schedule in their time zone here, or look at the broadcast listings on our website for more information.

