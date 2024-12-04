Vietnam will launch their challenge for a third Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ on December 9 when coach Kim Sang-sik takes an experienced side to Vientiane for their tournament opener against Laos aiming to make a winning start to Group B.

Former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors coach Kim, who replaced Philippe Troussier at the helm earlier this year, will be working in Southeast Asia’s most keenly contested championship for the first time and is attempting to end Vietnam’s six-year run without the title.

The Vietnamese last won the trophy in 2018 and since then finished as runners-up in the 2022 edition, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Thailand over two legs in the decider in the nation’s fourth appearance in the final.

Kim’s squad, featuring five previous Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ winners including influential playmaker Nguyen Quang Hai, face off against Indonesia on December 15 before taking on the Philippines in Manila three days later. They then meet Myanmar on December 21.

The top two finishers in each group advance to the knockout rounds and Vietnam will be one of the favourites to progress having reached the semi-finals in each of the last five competitions.

Indonesia’s head coach Shin Tae-yong will be aiming to join fellow former Korea Republic international Kim in the next phase as the Merah Putih seek to build on their recent stellar form in the final round of Asia’s preliminaries for the FIFA World Cup™ 2026.

Marselino Ferdinan, who scored both of his side’s goals in their famous 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia in qualifying for the 2026 finals in North America last month, headlines the squad alongside Justin Hubner, Ivar Jenner, Rafael Struick and Asnawi Mangkualam.

The experience of that quintet plus Pratama Arhan will be of vital importance as coach Shin has selected an otherwise youthful line-up, with the majority of those selected 21 years old or younger. Indonesia start their campaign in Yangon against Myanmar on December 9.

The Philippines, meanwhile, have set their sights on a first-ever Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ as the country continues to rejuvenate a squad that has reached the semi-finals on three occasions since 2010.

The most recent appearance came in 2018, when the Philippines lost out to eventual champions Vietnam, and Albert Capellas will make his coaching debut in the tournament on December 12 in Manila against a Myanmar side also seeking to win their country’s first title.

Led by Group B’s third Korean coach, Ha Hyeok-jun, Laos complete the line-up with the nation hoping to advance beyond the group phase for the first time.

The first two finishers qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played over two legs on December 26 and 27 with the return fixtures three days later. The final will be played on a home-and-away basis on January 2 and 5.

