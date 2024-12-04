The LEGO® Technic™ Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1® Car is Racing Your Way.

The Team is used to building Formula One cars piece by piece and now fans can build the Championship winning RB20 brick by brick.

Oracle Red Bull Racing and the LEGO Group have unveiled a new brick-built race car for LEGO-utionary builders. With the LEGO Technic ™ Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1® Car, people will get the chance to assemble Max Verstappen’s World Drivers’ Championship winning model. The LEGO Technic Oracle RB Racing RB20 F1® Car is available for pre-order now at www.LEGO.com/Red-Bull and from LEGO Stores from 01 March 2025.

The LEGO Technic™ Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1® Car, measuring in at over 25 in. (55 cm), is a block-buster statement for any mega fan of the Team or motorsport fanatic. The authentic livery, Pirelli printed tyres and aerodynamic features, faithfully recreated using LEGO Technic pieces, are the perfect embodiment of the title winning car. It features a 2-speed gearbox and powerful V6 engine, with moving pistons and the spinning MGU-H unit.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Chief Marketing Officer, Olly Hughes said: “We are always looking for the perfect build here at Oracle Red Bull Racing, so it made sense to shape a new relationship with the LEGO Group. We have been listening to our fans, and they have been crying out for this partnership, so we are delighted to see the pieces finally fall into place for 2025. It is an exciting breakthrough for the Team into a market which fuels creativity, the LEGO Technic ™ Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1® Car will combine precision and fun, which is exactly the Red Bull way and feels like the perfect fit for the Team.”

The LEGO Technic Oracle RB Racing RB20 F1® Car will be available from 1st March 2025, from LEGO.com/Red-Bull and LEGO Stores.

