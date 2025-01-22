Kaya FC still stayed unbeaten as they remained at the top of the Philippines Football League 2024/25.

After seven matches, the defending champions have amassed 19 points where this week, they overcame the challenge of the Philippines Under-20 team 2-0.

But the Philippines youngsters certainly did not make things easy for Kaya when they held the latter to a scoreless draw after an intense first half.

However, Lucas del Rosario grabbed the opener after 53 minutes before Marwin Angeles added the second goal in the 83rd minutes for Kaya FC’s sixth win of the season.

Four points behind are Manila Diggers while third is Cebu FC with 14 points.

#AFF

#PFL

#KayaFC

