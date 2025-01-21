Oracle Red Bull Racing and PPDS, the global provider of Philips Professional Displays, to continue winning formula for 2025 and beyond, as PPDS expand their role from exclusive Digital Display Supplier to Team Partner.

Oracle Red Bull Racing and PPDS’ creative journey continues with a new, high powered and collaborative partnership that will see Philips Professional Displays developed and integrated across a widening range of the Team’s operations, including new and exciting areas of the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes.

The partnership has enjoyed constant innovative success, growing from Official Team Supplier and recently uniting with The Team to build Formula One’s largest dvLED wall housed at the Team’s MK-7 events space in Milton Keynes.

Welcoming PPDS to the Red Bull Technology Campus proved the collaboration to be pivotal in producing authentic integration between two forces intent on developing and optimising results through teamwork, creativity and a shared understanding of our principles.

PPDS will remain as the exclusive supplier of digital displays having joined the Team in 2022. A partnership driven by innovation and cooperation, a mission was devised to transform the race day experience for VIP guests inside the Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club.

Oracle Red Bull Racing have utilised the full portfolio of Philips Professional Displays – with live 4k UHD race coverage, access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, links to the pit lane, and audio feeds from the drivers and crew – powered onto a custom designed, portable and transportable 10m2 Ultra HD Philips dvLED videowall.



In addition to the record-breaking 46.25 metre wide Philips dvLED wall, PPDS have revolutionised Oracle Red Bull Racing’s global marketing offices with 13 game-changing Philips interactive displays and the installation of a 110” dvLED wall in the MK-7 boardroom.



Accelerating forward, the new and extended agreement takes the partnership up a gear, developing a range of tailored solutions to be installed across critical departments at the Red Bull Technology Campus.



Optimising results through teamwork and creativity, the state-of-the-art Red Bull Ford Powertrains facility will welcome PPDS solutions as the Team moves full speed ahead in developing and using its own engines. =

Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “In the fast-paced world of Formula One, if you stop innovating or striving to be better, you’re settling for second best. This is something we believe in everything we do, both on and off the racetrack. It’s therefore imperative we choose the right partners to join us on our journey, whether building new engines or providing best-in-class digital displays. With PPDS, we have a partner who shares our philosophy and ambitions, and we are delighted to be extending into a new era with them.”



Martijn van der Woude, PPDS’ VP Global Marketing and Business Development, said: “In AV the best success stories are driven by true partnerships. Industry leaders and pioneers coming together to deliver winning solutions. That essence is fully captured working with Oracle Red Bull Racing, a team like ourselves, that prefers to lead rather than follow and is not afraid to take risks to achieve its goals and ambitions. We are incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve together and look forward to continuing this success.”As part of the continued collaboration, Oracle Red Bull Racing is delighted to welcome PPDS’ valued partners and customers to multiple Grand Prix across the F1 season.

