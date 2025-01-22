The Local Organising Committee of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25) today unveiled the official motto and visual identity for this year’s highly anticipated event.

The visual identity is represented by an official poster that strikes a powerful visual representation of the dynamism of athletics as a sport and was designed to captivate and inspire audiences across the world. The poster features the official motto for the 20th edition of the Championships; Every second, SUGOI.

These bold graphics also lay the groundwork for the overarching stadium look and feel, promising an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans alike.

The official motto of WCH Tokyo 25, ‘Every second, SUGOI’, carries a powerful message – one that aspires to make the Japanese word ‘SUGOI’ (amazing, extraordinary) a global expression of awe and inspiration. ‘Every second, SUGOI’ signifies that every moment of this year’s Championships, from start to finish, will be extraordinary, creating an event where the spirit of ‘SUGOI’ resonates with everyone.

This motto also marks a historic first for the World Athletics Championships by combining both the language of the host country, Japanese, and the English language. It reflects the LOC’s ambition to transcend language barriers, encouraging people worldwide to connect through shared emotions and a love for sport.

With this, WCH Tokyo 25 is envisioned as a platform for people across the world to unite with Tokyo and Japan through the universal language of athletics.

