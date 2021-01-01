Malaysian League supporters have been crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the Virtual 2020 National Football Award (ABK20).

Compared to the previous tradition of awarding local players as the winner of the MVP, this time round the Jury Panel of the Malaysian Football League (MFL) felt that the award should be given to the fans as a sign of their strong support for local football.

According to MFL Chief Executive Officer Dato ‘ Ab Ghani Hassan, supporters remained faithful to their respective clubs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such, they deserved recognition.

The total viewership of the Malaysian League throughout the MCO (Movement Control Order) was one of the factors why Malaysian League supporters were chosen as the winner of the MVP.

The viewership of the Malaysian League 2020 totalled 29,315,113

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) match against Selangor in the CIMB Super League saw the highest number of views with 1,385,727

For the Premier League, the highest views were 37,133 between UKM FC and Kelantan

The first round matches of the TM Malaysia Cup totalled 6,657,755 with the highest views being the Kedah vs Pahang tie at 2,103,602

In the meantime, seven-time CIMB Super League winners JDT emerged as the biggest winners at ABK20 with five awards.

JDT’s Farizal Marlias won the Best Goalkeeper award to be followed by Aidil Zafuan Abd. Radzak as the Best Defender 2020 while JDT’s head coach Benjamin Mora was voted as the Best Coach and last year’s MVP winner Safawi Rasid winning the Best Midfielder for 2020.

The Southern Tigers capped their glorious season as the Team of the Year.

It was also a meaningful night for Perak’s Shahrel Fikri when he emerged as the Local Top Scorer of the CIMB Super League 2020 with 10 goals.

Selangor’s Ifedayo Omosuyi won the Top Scorer award of the CIMB Super League 2020 with 12 goals while Penang’s Casagrande was crowned the Premier League Top scorer 2020 with nine goals.

