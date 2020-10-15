The return of the A-League and Westfield W-League is announced today with the reveal of the 2020/21 competition calendars.

For the first time in the competitions’ history, the two leagues will begin in summer and on the same date, Sunday 27 December 2020. The new calendar also mean that the majority of the season will be played concurrently with the grassroots football season.

The 161 men’s matches will be played over 23 weeks, with the Grand Final set for June, and the women’s 57 games will finish with a Grand Final in April.

With the addition of Macarthur FC, joining the league for their inaugural season this year, the men’s fixture list now features 12 teams. The Sydney-based side received their A-League license in 2018 alongside Melbourne’s Western United FC who began playing in 2019/20.

Greg O’Rourke, Head of Leagues said: “this year’s calendar sees us kicking off two seasons of Australia’s best football on the same day, right in the middle of summer.

For more, please click on to https://www.w-league.com.au/news/start-date-confirmed-a-league-and-westfield-w-league

Like this: Like Loading...