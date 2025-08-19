Loterías y Apuestas del Estado dedicates the Lotería Nacional ticket for Saturday, the 13th of September, to the 90th anniversary of La Vuelta, Spain’s most important cycling competition and one of the most prestigious in the world.

This year’s edition will depart Turin (Italy) in just a few days, on the 23rd of August and, after 21 thrilling stages, will conclude on the 14th of September in Madrid. This lottery ticket will, therefore, coincide with the second-last stage – the most decisive of them all, and the one that will determine the race’s overall winner.

Since the public company began supporting the King of the Mountain prize in 2012, Loterías’ connection to La Vuelta has only strengthened over the years. During the 13 editions that have taken place since then, many riders have worn the mountain jersey, which has become a symbol of self-improvement, perseverance and hard work – values that Loterías wholeheartedly shares with the sports world.

Besides being present in grand sporting events such as La Vuelta or La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es, Loterías also supports the ADO and ADOP plans, aimed at covering the financial needs of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, respectively. In the same vein, Loterías promotes practicing sports and adopting healthy lifestyle habits, while collaborating in the development of women’s sports, inclusion and sports, as a whole.

In a historic edition, La Vuelta will return to places that have marked the race’s history, such as Cerler, Alto del Morredero, L’Angliru and La Bola del Mundo. It will also revisit cities that were present during its very first edition, including Zaragoza, Bilbao, Valladolid and Madrid. Again, mountains will play an important role in this year’s route, which will put the riders who wish to either win the general classification or the mountain jersey to the test.

For this particular Lotería Nacional draw, 10 million tickets will be sold through the commercial Loterías network, thus allowing the 90th anniversary of La Vuelta to reach every corner of Spain. The 13th of September lottery draw will have a total payout of 42 million Euros in prizes – 600,000 Euros for a 1st prize per series, and 120,000 Euros for a 2nd prize per series. – www.lavuelta.es

