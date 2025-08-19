Lee Westwood [pictured] and Sungjae Im have been unveiled as two of the star attractions at this year’s SJM Macao Open – which will take place at Macau Golf & Country Club, 16-19 October.

The announcement came at a press conference in Macau yesterday, when SJM also announced they will extend their title sponsorship for two more years.

Westwood claimed the title in 1999, a year after the event was launched, and will be bidding to win his 10th title in Asia.

Said the Englishman: “I am thrilled to be playing at the SJM Macao Open this October. I have fond memories from my win 26 years ago. The course always brings out the best in me, and I am looking forward to performing well this year and hopefully bringing home a second Macao Open crown.”

The former world number one beat American Andrew Pitts in a sudden-death play-off to win in Macau and also played in the event two years later. His most recent victory in Asia came at the Indonesian Masters in 2015 – an event he has won on three occasions.

Korean Im, a two-time champion on the PGA Tour who has made three Presidents Cup appearances, will be making his debut in Macau.

He said: “I am excited to be part of a very competitive field at the SJM Macao Open this year. I have heard excellent things about the SJM Macao Open and the city. Fellow players have told me about the beautiful but challenging course at Macau Golf & Country Club and I cannot wait to make my first trip to Macau a successful and enjoyable one.”

The tournament is jointly organised by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG. It is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Macau Golf Association.

Ms. See Lei, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, said: “Since its inception in 1998, the Macao Open has grown to become a hallmark championship on the Asian Tour, and an event that has come to epitomise Macau’s capability to host major international sporting events.

“The Sports Bureau will continue its mission to advance the development of Macau’s sports culture, and to ensure that visitors from around the world who come to watch some of the world’s top golfers receive the best experiences both on and off the course. Leveraging the unique synergy between sports and tourism, we aim to attract athletes and tourists to Macau through this sporting platform, and to bolster Macau’s reputation as a global centre of tourism and leisure.”

Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM, added: “SJM has long been a dedicated supporter of both national and local sports development, and we remain firmly committed to advancing the integration of ‘Sports + Tourism’ in Macau.

“In 2023, we proudly assumed the title sponsorship of the Macao Open, supporting its revival through a three-year partnership. Over the past two editions, we have worked closely with the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, IMG, the Asian Tour, and the Macau Golf Association to elevate the tournament and bring new vitality. Today, we are pleased to announce that, building on this strong foundation, we will be extending our collaboration for two further additions, continuing our shared efforts to support the long-term development of golf in Macau.”

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO of the Asian Tour, added: “The SJM Macao Open is one of the premier events on the Asian Tour – boasting an outstanding reputation. The tournament was launched in the late 1990s and has been ever present on our schedule since. Our relationship is now set to continue further following today’s wonderful news that SJM has extended the partnership for two more years. We are truly grateful to them, the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Macau Golf Association, IMG, and all the event partners.”

Joining Westwood and Im in the 144-player field to challenge for the coveted title will be defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan, who delivered a wire-to-wire victory in 2024 to claim his second Asian Tour title. The 30-year-old Thai will look to emulate the achievement of Chinese golf pioneer Zhang Lianwei by successfully defending his title.

“I am delighted to announce my return to the SJM Macao Open. The tournament is one of my favorite weeks on the golfing calendar, and I am even more excited to be returning as the defending champion and to perform in front of the fans in Macau in October,” said Rattanon.

