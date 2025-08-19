Defending BRI Super League champions Persib Bandung suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 2-1 on the road to Persijap Jepara.

“Congratulations to Persijap Jepara as they fought for everything, and they deserved the win at a very good venue, with good atmosphere,” said Hodak.

“We made far too many mistakes. And we need to evaluate several areas if we want to win the next game. We should not have conceded that second goal, especially when we had just scored the equaliser.”

Playing only in their second game of the season, Persib Bandung struggled playing away to the newly-promoted Persijap side at the Gelora Bumi Kartini Stadium.

Following a first-half deadlock, it was the home team who nailed the opener in the 68th minute through Carlos Franca.

It took a penalty late in injury time (90th+2) from Uilliam Barros for Persib Bandung to draw level.

However, Persijap were determined to deliver the full points in front of the home fans when Sudi Abdallah slammed home the winner a minute later.

