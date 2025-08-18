Malaysian athletes had a strong showing overall on the final day of the 2025 Malaysia Ski & Wake Championships at the Waterfront Sports Complex in Precinct 6, Putrajaya today.

As expected, Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah dominated the women’s open category, sweeping all four events – slalom, tricks, jump and overall, as she did in the last few editions.

Ranked World No. 7 in her favourite jump event, Aaliyah cleared a distance of 42.6m and scored 7,320 points in tricks, leaving her only challenger Ni Ika Dewi Ambarawati of Indonesia to take home silver medals in all three events.

Ni Eka, a 32-year-old physiotherapist from Bandung, got 493 points in slalom, gave a lacklustre performance in jump with a distance of 13.8m.

Aaliyah’s amazing victory was witnessed by the Deputy Secretary-General, Ministry of Youth and Sports, YB Puan Chan Hon Jin.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports also presented a mock cheque of RM145,000 under the Gran Padanan Sukan Programme to the Malaysian Waterski and Wakeboard Federation. It was received by MWWF President Phillipa Yoong.

The 22-year-old Aaliyah, who will travel to Recetto, Italy next week to compete in the IWWF World Open Water Ski championships, bagged RM4,000 in prize money. Silver medallists take home RM500 and bronze RM200, respectively.

“It’s been a fun and exciting adventure for me in this championship. I was involved in a one-on-one challenge with Ika. Everything that I did was to prepare for the World Open championships in Italy,” said Aaliyah who recently won four gold medals and broke the Asian jump record three time in the IWWF Asian Championships held at Rabbit Lake in Bangkok.

“I will take a short break before going to Italy. It is going to be very competitive at the world level events and my focus is going to be 100 percent on the World Open championships. Overall, I am happy with my performance as I felt it was slightly above average,” she added.

In the men’s open category, Aaliyah’s siblings Aiden won two gold medals while Adam won a silver and bronze. Aiden won gold in slalom and tricks – setting a new national record of 6,830 in tricks. Indonesian Dimas Ridho Suprihono also brought cheers to his teammates by claiming the silver medal with a score of 4,920 points while Adam settled for bronze (4,590 pts).

For the Indonesians, Muhammad Zahidi Putu, brought the loudest cheers with an outstanding performance in the men’s jump final en route to snatching the gold medal. Zahidi, a highly recognised and respected athlete, flew to a distance of 39.9m while Aiden’s best was 32.3m and Adam’s did 28.6m.

Twenty-year-old Aiden, who is pursuing a course in creative multimedia, did a three-and-a-half buoy at a speed of 55kmh at 13m length rope in slalom for the gold.

Malaysia’s upcoming sensation Aydan Saisi, 13, and the youngest and only Malaysian competitor to qualify for the boy’s Under-14 Wake Board final, set a record of winning his third gold medal since 2023.

Aydan scored 20 points while his nearest competitors were five Indonesians – Alfarizi Nusantara (19.22 points), Muhammad Syaiffulloh (16 pts), Ganendra Abimanyu (14.48 pts), Zingglang Wellanggika (14.0 pts), and Muhamad Anwar (13 pts).

Typical of a 13-year-old teenager, Ayden went around playing with his friends after his event. Little did he realise that the results of his event were revealed an hour earlier. It was only when his father, Nordin, told him he won the gold that got him excited.

“I am so excited when my dad told me I won the gold medal again. I won it for the third straight year! This is a great achievement for me,” said Aydan who also featured in the same event at the Asian Championships in Bangkok in July. He finished in the fifth position.

The youngest of five siblings, Aydan has also been training in cable wakeboard under the care of 13-time World Champion Julia Rick in Cambodia. He also trains in Phuket and Bangkok.

Singaporeans Angelina Christian and Karen De Lacy grabbed gold and silver medals respectively in the women’s 45+ slalom final. Angelina pooled 17 points and Karen three points.

Like this: Like Loading...