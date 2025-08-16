It will be an all-Malaysia final of the Men’s Singles PETRONAS Malaysia International Challenge 2025 following the end of the semifinal matches here at the Perak Arena Badminton in Ipoh.

The first to book his spot for the chance to challenge the crown was 20-year-old Eogene Ewe, who certainly had his work cut out when he faced seeded eleventh Malaysian Chuah Kim Sheng.

The Slovenian Open winner Eogene started brightly when he took the first set 15-10, only to see Kim Sheng rebound to take the second set 15-11.

But any hope of another giant-killing act as Kim Sheng had done previously against fourth-seeded Dicky Dwi Pangestu from Azerbaijan was snuffed out by Eogene when he raced to take the third set 15-5 and the match in 40 minutes.

The win for Eogene seemed to have injected certain confidence into Jan Jireh Lee, who incidentally had stumped Men’s Singles No. 1 seed Manraj Singh from India in the quarterfinals.

And perhaps it was due to the victory over the top seed that gave Jan Jireh the conviction to face another seeded shuttler in Mithun Manjunath, also from India.

The 21-year-old Kedahan was in mercurial form on the day, where after outpacing the eighth-seeded Mithun in the first set 18-16, he stormed off to take the second set 15-3.

In the final tomorrow, Eogene seemed to have that extra edge over Jan Jireh, with the record between the two standing at 2-0 in favour of the former.

