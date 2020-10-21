Rounds one and two of Season 7 will take place in Santiago on January 16 and 17. Our first double-header in the Chilean capital, the back-to-back races in this iconic city centre will mark the start of Formula E’s inaugural season as an FIA World Championship.

For health and safety purposes, and working closely with the authorities in Santiago, the event will be held behind closed doors.

Rounds three and four of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on February 26 and 27. Returning for the third year in a row, we are carefully planning the event in coordination with the local authorities to ensure the safe and successful running of both races. Our intention is to host an open race with spectators on site.

Races in Mexico City and Sanya have been postponed until later in the year. We are focused on racing in as many of our international host cities as possible, sticking as closely to our planned and previously announced calendar as we can.