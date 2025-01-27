MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 07: Mitch Evans of New Zealand driving the (9) Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 7 and Nick Cassidy of New Zealand driving the (37) Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 7 line up on the front row of the dummy grid during day three of Formula E Pre-Season Testing at Circuito del Jarama on November 07, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Malcolm Griffiths/LAT Images)

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will introduce a Rookie Free Practice session as part of the Jeddah E-Prix, specifically designed for drivers who have never raced in the Championship.

The 40-minute session, scheduled for Thursday, February 13th, will provide experienced racing talent from other motorsport championships valuable track time to discover the new, ground-breaking technology of Formula E’s GEN3 Evo car.

Key Features:

Exclusively for Rookies: Open to experienced racing drivers from other series, with a Free Practice Only e-Licence.

Open to experienced racing drivers from other series, with a Free Practice Only e-Licence. GEN3 Evo Experience: Offers hands-on experience with the latest Formula E technology, capable of 0-100km/h in 1.82s – 30% faster than a current F1 car.

Offers hands-on experience with the latest Formula E technology, capable of 0-100km/h in 1.82s – 30% faster than a current F1 car. Clearer Pathways: Supports Formula E and the FIA’s commitment to developing future motorsport talent.

Teams must nominate a driver and allocate a race car number seven days prior to the event, meaning the exciting line-up will be revealed in the next coming weeks.

This initiative follows the successful inaugural Women’s Test in Madrid in October, and further emphasises Formula E and the FIA’s dedication to creating diverse and inclusive pathways for the next generation of racing drivers.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“Following on from the success of our Official Women’s Test in November, we’re thrilled to introduce this dedicated Rookie Free Practice session at the Jeddah E-Prix. It’s a crucial next-step in fulfilling our commitment to nurturing the next generation of racing talent, including young women. This opportunity to drive the cutting-edge GEN3 Evo car will provide invaluable experience for these young drivers, and we believe it will significantly contribute to developing the future stars of Formula E and motorsport as a whole.”

Pablo Martino, Head of Formula E Championship, FIA, said:

“It’s crucial for the FIA to allow drivers to develop their careers through FIA World Championships, and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has one of the most competitive grids around. Many of its current stars gained their first Formula E experience in one of these rookie sessions or tests, and to provide such opportunities for the next generation of promising talents to discover the specifics of Formula E and EV racing – and adapt their driving style accordingly – is essential for the championship’s continuing growth.”

