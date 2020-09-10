Acerbis and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are delighted to announce the Italian brand as the Event Main Sponsor for the Catalunya Round of the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship taking place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the 18th to 20th September. The circuit, an iconic venue in the motorsport world, will host its first ever race of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, making no doubt that this 2020 round will be another thrilling event on the calendar. Since 1973, the Italian company manufacturers technical clothing and accessories for sport activities and is always developing the latest technological innovation. Its involvement within the Championship allows them to develop products specifically aimed at the world of motorcycle racing around the research conducted in the paddock. Their passion, commitment to athletes and pursuit of innovation perfectly suits the ethos of WorldSBK, and the two brands have enjoyed collaborating since their involvement in the Championship in 2013. Furthermore, the Italian brand also supplies track uniform for DWO staff since 2014. This Event Main Sponsor agreement further demonstrate the solid partnership between the Italian brand and the world’s fastest production-based Championship. The results of this successful, hard-working affiliation will be passed on to the fans at home through the WorldSBK Official Riding Gear product range developed by Acerbis.