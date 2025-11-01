Overnight leader Tom McKibbin kept his hopes of a wire-to-wire victory alive at the Link Hong Kong Open but the Northern Irishman is being pushed all the way with the American duo of MJ Maguire and Peter Uihlein breathing down his neck at the top of a busy leaderboard going into the final round at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

McKibbin had started the day with a two-shot lead over Uihlein after following up his course-record 60 with a five-under 65, his second consecutive bogey-free round.A second round of 65 on the spin kept the Legion XIII man in front on 20-under, after Maguire had roared into life with a nine-under 61 to move to 19-under. Two late bogeys from playing partner Uihlein (65) left the Range Goats GC man a shot further behind on 18-under.Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat (66), starting in the final group with McKibbin and Uihlein, is three behind in T4 alongside Scott Hend after the veteran Australian – a champion here in 2014 – rolled back the years with a six-under 64.LIV players Charles Howell III of America and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa are T6 on 16- under, following four-under rounds of 66, with U.S. star Charles Porter on 15-under alongside Korean-American Micah Shin (66) and Poom Saksansin of Thailand (65) after putting together an impressive seven-under round of 63. McKibbin’s bogey-free run ended abruptly with a dropped shot on three, although he was back in credit after bouncing back with two straight birdies on four and five.Three more birdies followed on six, nine and 12, before a second bogey on 15, but another two birdies on 16 and 17 got him back in front of Maguire after the American had roared into the race with seven birdies and an eagle in an impressive display.That shot could prove crucial going into the final day with places on next year’s Open Championship and Masters at stake, as well as points on The International Series Rankings race. McKibbin felt he did well in more difficult conditions on day three. He said: “It was pretty good overall. I felt the course was playing a little tougher – the pins seemed harder but I played some very nice golf. I holed a few good putts, and everything felt solid.“I think everyone came here knowing those spots are available, but for me, finishing second or third doesn’t make a big difference. I went into the week with the mindset of giving it a good go, and that’s what I’ll try to do.”Maguire was ticking along with two birdies in his front nine but he sprang into contention with a run of three birdies and an eagle from 10 to 13, including a hole out on his second at 11, and then back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18.Maguire, a winner on The International Series last year at the Black Mountain Championship in Hua Hin, Thailand, said: “Yeah it all kind of kicked off on 11, I holed out the second shot.“Had some tree trouble, was thinking about going over the trees. Hit a little punchy eight iron and it rolled in like a putt. You know, I was just happy to get that on the green and to see it drop. That was the kickstarter and I was able to make a few more birdies in a row.”Uihlein, who shot a triple bogey on 10 in round two when sitting nine under with two left to play, had another eventful day. Having picked up five birdies by 14, he went bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey and ultimately settled for a 65 to stay two off the lead – where he had started.Range Goats GC star Uihlein said: “The start was all right, right? And then the last four, well, I guess 15 and 18 were bad, but it felt fine compared to yesterday, it felt like way less of a roller coaster than yesterday.”Referring to The Open and Masters places that will go to the champion, the two-time International Series winner added: “It’s obviously amazing that the governing bodies have recognized this event for the quality that it is. It has obviously given us an opportunity to try and win, and a couple shots back, you still got to make a bunch of birdies, so we will see.”The 10-time Asian Tour champion Hend is handily placed, three back from McKibbin after a bogey-free six-under 64. He said: “I just tried to play solid golf. I missed a fair few putts out there, but when I missed the green, I managed to get it up and down.“Overall, it was about staying steady and keeping things simple. I’ll need a low one because Tom is playing some good golf. We’ll see what happens. I’d love to be a Hong Kong Open champion again. That’s the main goal. For me, this is a special tournament on the schedule, and I always look forward to playing here. Everything else is just a bonus.”Thailand’s Kiradech, making his first Asian Tour start of the season, struggled with two early bogeys but he hit back with four birdies and an eagle to stay in the hunt, level with Hend.He said: “Rough start, two over through five and I missed couple of shots. But I’m just enjoying this week. Today I was playing with my good friend Peter Uihlein, one of the best – we had a lot of chat and I played a lot better on the back nine. The team has done an amazing job here – the conditions are the best I have ever seen. There are a lot of opportunities to make birdies but if you don’t pay attention you can get hurt.”The Link Hong Kong Open is the seventh of nine elevated tournaments on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League through the season-long Rankings race.

