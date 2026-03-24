Addie Azwan Zainal, the head coach of the Malaysia Futsal national team, has called up mostly new faces for the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, which will be held in Thailand from 6 to 12 April 2026.The former Malaysian pivot, Addie Azwan, retained only one player, Aidil Zakwan Zaidi, from the squad that participated in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Indonesia last January.Meanwhile, another player, Syed Shahrul Niezam Syed Abd Rahim, was placed on the Reserves List.The current training camp features new faces, including nine players between the ages of 19 and 23, and one player, Mohd Shamsuri Saleh, who is over 30 years old.Centralised training starts on 25 March 2026 at the FAM Futsal Arena in Kelana Jaya.The ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 will be held at the Nonthaburi Stadium, with hosts Thailand drawn in Group A alongside Vietnam, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.Malaysia are in Group B, alongside defending champions Indonesia, Australia, and Brunei Darussalam. #AFF

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