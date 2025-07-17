Adelaide United have announced the appointment of Theo Tsiounis as their new Ninja A-League head coach on a two-year deal.

Tsiounis brings a decade of coaching experience in South Australia’s National Premier League and State Leagues, as well as a track record of developing young players.

He also has a background in education and sports science.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/adelaide-united-new-coach-a-league-women-theo-tsiounis-who-is-he/

