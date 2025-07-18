The reigning World Champion confirms in a press conference at Brno that he’ll be staying put next season.

Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) has confirmed he’s staying with Aprilia Racing in 2026. After previously making a statement on social media that he was invoking a clause to leave at the end of the season – and Aprilia making their own statement that he was contracted to them for 2026 – the rumours now have a concrete answer: he’s staying.

The #1 is back in action this weekend at Brno and confirmed the news in a press conference on Thursday. Stay tuned for more as Martin talks to the media about his difficult year so far and the future now that he’s ready to get back on track and passed fit to race.

Speaking in his first answer, he said: “I’m really happy to be here again. It was a really difficult 6 or 7 months suffering a lot with a lot of injuries but finally, I’m happy to be here and to be back in MotoGP. Finally, I’m happy to say that I’ll continue with Aprilia for 2026.”

