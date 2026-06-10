The Philippine men’s national football team delivered another historic performance on home soil, defeating Myanmar 5-1 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in the final match of the Manila Tri-Nation Friendlies.

The result extended the national team’s unbeaten streak to 15 months, dating back to the start of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in March 2025, and set a powerful tone ahead of the team’s campaign in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 next month.

Before a vocal crowd of 4,500 supporters who trooped to the historic venue, the Philippines dominated in possession and creativity throughout the night.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/pmnft-routs-myanmar-in-tri-nation-friendlies-finale/

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Photos Courtesy #MFF

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