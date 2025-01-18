Adelaide United are now top of the Isuzu UTE A-League after overcoming Melbourne Victory 3-2 in a thrilling Original Rivalry.Melbourne Victory had the better of the early chances at Coopers Stadium and deservedly took the lead in the 18th minute as Ryan Teague clipped the ball beyond keeper Ethan Cox after some excellent link-up play from Bruno Fornaroli.Victory went close to adding a second before Adelaide then dragged themselves back into the contest in the 31st minute through Stefan Mauk as the midfielder ran beyond the Victory backline before guiding a half-volley beyond keeper Jack Duncan.For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-men-adelaide-united-melbourne-victory-goals-highlights-match-report/ #AFF#FootballAustralia#ALeague

