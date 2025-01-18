The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) will be organising the Mandiri Under-20 Challenge Series 2025 at the Gelora Delta Stadium, Sidoarjo on 24-30 January 2025.The other participating teams are Syria, Jordan and India.The tournament is being used as preparation for Indonesia’s participation in the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025 in China from 12 February to 1 March 2025.”With the target of being the two best teams in the group phase and qualifying for the quarter-finals, I hope that the Indonesian U20 National Team will take advantage of this event,” said PSSI President Erick Thohir. #AFF

