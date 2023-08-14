The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee today heralded a new era for Asian club football by unveiling the names of the three new club competitions alongside significant increases in funding for the 76 Participating Teams, as well as announcing the introduction of the AFC Women’s Champions League.
The three groundbreaking initiatives, which are aimed at propelling Asian football to new heights and fostering greater growth and inclusivity, will take effect from the 2024-2025 season.